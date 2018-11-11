× Arkansas Adds Another Four Star Recruit In Devin Bush

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – While the current situation of the Arkansas Razorbacks is grim, the future continues to look brighter and brighter as Chad Morris racks on top recruits.

Devin Bush, a four-star cornerback out of New Orleans Edna Karr, commited to the Hogs Sunday afternoon following an official visit in Fayetteville. The 6’0″ 190-pounder also had offers from LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and others.

Bush lead his high school to back-to-back state championships and helped snatch a #1 seed for his team as they look to three-peat.

This makes the 24th commitment in a stacked 2019 recruiting class for Morris and company. He is the third cornerback to commit alongside Malik Chavis (Rison) and Adonis Otey (Murfreesboro).