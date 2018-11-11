× City Of Lincoln Hires A New Police Chief

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Lincoln has announced that their new Chief of Police is Kenneth Albright.

Mayor Rob Hulse posted the information Saturday, (Nov. 10) via Facebook.

“His leadership and experience will be a great asset to the Lincoln Police Department,” said Hulse.

In late October, the mayor announced on Facebook that the previous police chief was terminated, but Hulse did not give an exact reason. There is an ongoing investigation regarding Brian Key’s dismissal.