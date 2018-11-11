× Data Shows Drive-By Shootings Up In Little Rock In 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police Department data indicate that about 150 drive-by shootings are reported in Little Rock each year but that there were 239 drive-by shootings in 2017 alone.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that there have been more than 1,200 drive-by shootings in Arkansas’ largest city since 2011 and almost 147 through Oct. 16, 2018.

The Little Rock Police Department says apartment complexes often have a concentration of drive-by shootings. Of the 12 addresses where drive-by shootings occurred, more than four times since 2011, 10 were apartment complexes and two were houses.

Arkansas law doesn’t require real estate agents to disclose to prospective tenants or buyers any felony crimes, including drive-by shootings, that have occurred on the property. State law says agents and appraisers cannot be held liable for not disclosing such crimes.