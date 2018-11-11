Gravette: WWI Armistice Tribute Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Gravette Historical Museum hosts a World War One Memorial on Veterans Day at Hillcrest Cemetery, on Sunday (Nov. 11).

Military officials, state lawmakers and those within the community were all on hand to both commemorate the agreement -- and salute the service of every person who has ever served in the military.

Organizers said Sunday's ceremony had an extra focus on World War One veterans from the area.

"To celebrate Veterans Day with my hometown folks. We're proud of the fact that we have an Ace from Gravette with 12 kills during World War One. I think the people really enjoyed hearing about his exploits and the fact that he is buried here about 50 yards from us makes it even more special," said Jim Hendren who's with the National Guard.

Seventy-three-thousand Arkansans fought in WWI.