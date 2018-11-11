How Will Roads Be Monday Morning?

How will your morning commute to work or school be affected by the wintry mix moving in?  (Scroll down for Futurecast)

Air Temperatures:  34-40°F

Road Temperatures:  40-55°F

Roadway temperatures will remain well above freezing Monday morning. This means that even when it is snowing, the flakes will melt when they hit roads and interstates. **However, in heavier bursts of snow, some overpasses could temporarily become slick.**  Grassy

Northwest Arkansas Roadway Impacts:  LOW

River Valley Roadway Impacts:  LITTLE-TO-NONE

Monday 6AM

Monday 7AM

Monday 8AM

Timing for Northwest Arkansas:

Timing for the River Valley:

ACCUMULATION

Snow should mainly stick to grassy surfaces, trees, cold vehicles, and roofs.  Roadways should remain wet.

-Matt

 