How Will Roads Be Monday Morning?

How will your morning commute to work or school be affected by the wintry mix moving in? (Scroll down for Futurecast)
Air Temperatures: 34-40°F
Road Temperatures: 40-55°F
Roadway temperatures will remain well above freezing Monday morning. This means that even when it is snowing, the flakes will melt when they hit roads and interstates. **However, in heavier bursts of snow, some overpasses could temporarily become slick.** Grassy
Northwest Arkansas Roadway Impacts: LOW
River Valley Roadway Impacts: LITTLE-TO-NONE
Monday 6AM
Monday 7AM
Monday 8AM
Timing for Northwest Arkansas:
Timing for the River Valley:
ACCUMULATION
Snow should mainly stick to grassy surfaces, trees, cold vehicles, and roofs. Roadways should remain wet.
-Matt