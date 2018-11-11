How Will Roads Be Monday Morning?

How will your morning commute to work or school be affected by the wintry mix moving in? (Scroll down for Futurecast)

Air Temperatures: 34-40°F

Road Temperatures: 40-55°F

Roadway temperatures will remain well above freezing Monday morning. This means that even when it is snowing, the flakes will melt when they hit roads and interstates. **However, in heavier bursts of snow, some overpasses could temporarily become slick.** Grassy

Northwest Arkansas Roadway Impacts: LOW

River Valley Roadway Impacts: LITTLE-TO-NONE

Monday 6AM

Monday 7AM

Monday 8AM

Timing for Northwest Arkansas:

Timing for the River Valley:

ACCUMULATION

Snow should mainly stick to grassy surfaces, trees, cold vehicles, and roofs. Roadways should remain wet.

-Matt