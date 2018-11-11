Jerry Jones Dedicates Razorback Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - Just minutes before kickoff of the last home game of the season, fans joined together outside of the stadium for the dedication of the Wild Band of Razorbacks monument.

The ceremony featured Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and sculptor Dick Idol.

Jones initially gifted $10.65 million to Razorback Athletics in 2015 for construction of the monument and other campus projects.

The monument establishes a permanent tribute to the Razorbacks' 1964 championship team - which Jerry Jones was the captain of.

During the ceremony, Jones talked about his time as a Razorback and joined fans in calling the Hogs.