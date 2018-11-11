Officer-Involved Shootings Under Investigation In Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFSM) -- An investigation is underway Sunday (Nov. 11) after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Wagoner County.

It happened around 9 Sunday morning after officers tried to pull over 52-year-old Elisha Edward Kelley after a police officer saw him driving erratically.

According to OSBI the driver exited his truck and refused to follow verbal commands.

Officers say they shot him multiple times after he charged at them.

Kelley was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The OSBI is investigating the shooting.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation is underway after a man was shot overnight Saturday (Nov. 10) by police on Oklahoma City's southwest side.

Police said they received a call about 45-year-old James Emmanual Drake.

Officers arrived to find Drake walking around the area wearing camouflage and holding a gun.

Drake then ignored the officer's commands to drop the weapon -- resulting in three officers shooting him.

Drake was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

All three officers who fired their guns are now on administrative leave during the investigation.