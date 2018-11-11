× Rogers Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect Wearing Blonde Wig

ROGERS (KFSM)– Just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday night (Nov.11) Rogers Police said they responded to an attempted armed robbery on South 8th Street.

Investigators said a white male wearing a blonde wig entered the Dollar General Store and gave the clerk a note.

The suspect wearing an oversized black coat and dark glasses showed the employee a firearm, according to police.

The clerk read the note and threw it back at the suspect before running away.

Police said the suspect left the store heading northeast.

If you have any information about the person in the photo you’re asked to call NWA Crime Stoppers at (479)790-TIPS or the Rogers Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 636-4141.