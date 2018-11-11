Police Chase Ends In Springdale; Several Shots Fired, Witnesses Say

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — There is a hefty police presence in Springdale at Don Tyson Parkway and S. Thompson Street.

The incident began with a massive police chase from Tontitown to Fayetteville and ended with a car crash in Springdale.

5NEWS is on scene and reports that at least 10 law enforcement vehicles are on scene at Don Tyson Parkway St.

It’s suggested to avoid the area due to police activity.

Witnesses who are at the intersection of Thompson and Don Tyson tell 5NEWS they heard shots fired.

Mike Jones was at a nearby establishment. “Several [shots] is an understatement,” Jones posted on Facebook. “I was sitting at Casey’s when he came through the first time and had a shootout with the cops. I’m guessing 30-40 shots fired.”

