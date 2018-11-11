× Two Men Shot in Rogers Parking Lot

ROGERS (KFSM) – On November 11, at 1:38AM, Rogers Police responded to the McDonald’s located at 903 W. Walnut St. in Rogers for a shooting investigation.

When officers arrived they learned that two males had been shot while they were in the restaurant’s parking lot during an altercation. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Both men have been transported to area Mercy medical for treatment.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, but this is an active, on-going investigation.

If anyone was a witness to the incident or has any information, please contact the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.

Stay with 5News as this is a developing story.