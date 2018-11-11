× WATCH: Chilly And Cloudy Today

As a cold front approaches us, cloud cover has increased while temperatures stay chilly throughout the day. The system moves through late tonight and early tomorrow morning. First, bringing us rain before temperatures drop. A rain/snow mix and snow is possible during the day tomorrow, but accumulation is low.

Afternoon high temperatures will be warmer than yesterday but will feel cool with more cloud cover. Temperatures will sit near 50 degrees.

A rain/snow mix is possible on Monday. There will be mainly rain in the River Valley, with a sleet mixed in around I-40 in the afternoon. Northwest Arkansas will see the wintry mix early, but will transition to snow in the afternoon.

Any snow accumulation in Northwest Arkansas will be less than 1", but many folks will just see a dusting. Any accumulation will be on grassy or elevated surfaces.

-Sabrina