Winter Arrives Monday: Snow Likely

Posted 4:39 pm, November 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:42PM, November 11, 2018

The first winter storm of the season is moving in Monday. Most of us will start with a cold rain, but as temperatures drop, expect a transition to sleet, and then finally all snow.

QUICK FORECAST:

  • Cold rains will transition to snow and sleet Monday morning (NWA) and Monday afternoon (River Valley)
  • NWA:  1″ possible,  River Valley:  Up to a dusting, especially near I-40
  • Winter weather advisories 3AM-6PM

Winter weather advisories have been issued for all of Northwest Arkansas where the transition to all snow will take place earlier.

FUTURECAST

8AM:  Light snow/sleet moves into NWA while a cold rain pushes into the River Valley

12PM:  Completely snow in NWA, while snowflakes will start to mix in throughout the River Valley

4PM:  Dry air will start to work into Arkansas, reducing snow coverage, but flurries are likely in NWA with light rain/snow in the River Valley

9PM:  Everyone can see a few flurries after sunset.

TIMING

Northwest Arkansas

River Valley

ACCUMULATION

One inch of snow is possible on grassy surfaces, vehicles, and roofs. A dusting of snow is likely in the River Valley especially near I-40.

-Matt