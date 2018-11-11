Winter Arrives Monday: Snow Likely

The first winter storm of the season is moving in Monday. Most of us will start with a cold rain, but as temperatures drop, expect a transition to sleet, and then finally all snow.
QUICK FORECAST:
- Cold rains will transition to snow and sleet Monday morning (NWA) and Monday afternoon (River Valley)
- NWA: 1″ possible, River Valley: Up to a dusting, especially near I-40
- Winter weather advisories 3AM-6PM
Winter weather advisories have been issued for all of Northwest Arkansas where the transition to all snow will take place earlier.
FUTURECAST
8AM: Light snow/sleet moves into NWA while a cold rain pushes into the River Valley
12PM: Completely snow in NWA, while snowflakes will start to mix in throughout the River Valley
4PM: Dry air will start to work into Arkansas, reducing snow coverage, but flurries are likely in NWA with light rain/snow in the River Valley
9PM: Everyone can see a few flurries after sunset.
TIMING
Northwest Arkansas
River Valley
ACCUMULATION
One inch of snow is possible on grassy surfaces, vehicles, and roofs. A dusting of snow is likely in the River Valley especially near I-40.
-Matt