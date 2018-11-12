× Alan Jackson Concert Rescheduled At The AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Alan Jackson’s concert that was originally scheduled for Sept. 22 has been rescheduled to next August, the Walmart AMP announced on Monday.

Jackson, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, will perform Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the AMP. Tickets for the original show will be honored at the rescheduled date.

The September concert was sold out, so only a limited number of tickets are available and are on sale now.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 or by clicking here.

Jackson postponed several concerts on his “Honky Tonk Highway Tour” after his son-in-law Samuel Benton “Ben” Selecman, husband of Jackson’s oldest daughter Mattie, died unexpectedly Sept. 12 after suffering a traumatic head injury in a fall. Selecman was 28 years old.

Selecman married Mattie Jackson last October.

Anyone needing a refund can contact the point of purchase. More information is available by contacting the box office at (479) 443-5600.

The Walmart AMP also announced concert dates for Santana and Leon Bridges taking place next year.