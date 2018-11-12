Chief Meteorologist Garrett Lewis takes us through what an average Arkansas winter looks like. In addition, he highlights why winter forecasting is so difficult in the Natural State.
Arctic Arkansas Part 1 – An Average Arkansas Winter
