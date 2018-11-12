× Arkansas Pulls Away From UC Davis For First Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas started a little slow in their home opener but a big second half gave the Razorbacks a comfortable win as they pulled away for an 81-58 victory of UC Davis inside Bud Walton Arena.

Mason Jones led the Hogs with 21 points and eight rebounds, 15 coming in the first half, as he hit 6-of-10 from the field including four 3-pointers. Adrio Bailey added 20 points and four rebounds.

Arkansas (1-1) led 37-30 at the half but they picked up the pace in the second half thanks to a pair of big runs, including an 11-4 spurt to start the half and an 18-4 run to end the game. The Aggies (0-3) did not make a field goal in the final 5:19 of the game.

It was a relatively quiet night for sophomore Daniel Gafford as he had 12 points and four rebounds but committed six turnovers. Gafford made all three of the shots he attempted and went 6-of-9 from the foul line.

Isaiah Joe score 14 points and had three steals while Keyshawn Embery-Simpson added seven points off the bench.

Arkansas will host Indiana Sunday at 2:30 p.m. You can find the complete Razorbacks’ schedule with results here.