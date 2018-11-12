× Bitter Cold Arriving For Tuesday Morning

Extreme cold is expected for Monday night and Tuesday morning with lows falling into the teens and 20s.

Wind will continue to be brisk overnight and gusty (at times) to 25mph. This will drive the wind chill down into the single digits to start the day on Tuesday.

Cold weather is expected for all of Tuesday with some locations in NW Arkansas not climbing above freezing. Locations in the River Valley might climb into the upper 30s before another bitter cold night arrives on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

