Comic Book Legend And Marvel Comics Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95

LOS ANGELES — Legendary comic book writer and the man who co-created Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, has died at the age of 95, according to multiple reports and our Denver affiliate KDVR.

Lee, who began in the business in 1939, died early Monday morning at a hospital in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Lee’s wife, Joan, passed away in July 2017.

This is a developing story.