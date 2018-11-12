× Girlfriend Of KC Chiefs QB Mahomes Says Stepdad Died After Being Rushed From Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not attend the media conference following Sunday’s win because of a family emergency.

His girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, shared that her step-father suffered a medical emergency at the game and was rushed to the hospital, according to our Kansas City affiliate, WDAF-TV Fox 4.

She later posted on her Instagram account that her step-father did not make it.

“Today is a day I will never forget,” she posted. “Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!”