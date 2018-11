× Greenland Schools Releasing Early Due To Falling Temps, Wet Roads

GREENLAND (KFSM) — Greenland schools will release early Monday (Nov. 12) due to falling temperatures and wet roads, according to school officials.

The district will load and dismiss elementary students at 1:45 p.m., followed by middle school and high school students at 2 p.m.

Seventh grade games have been canceled for tonight.