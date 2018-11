× Huntsville Schools Closing Early Due To Weather

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) — Huntsville Schools will close early today (Nov. 12) due to weather, the school district announced on their Facebook page.

Watson and Intermediate will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., the district said. Huntsville Middle School will close at 12:45 p.m. Huntsville High School will close at 1 p.m. and St. Paul will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

