× Leon Bridges’ ‘Good Thing Tour’ Stopping At The AMP May 1

ROGERS (KFSM) — Grammy Award nominee and R&B vocalist Leon Bridges is stopping in Rogers this May.

Bridges’ “Good Thing Tour” with special guest Jess Glynne will stop at the Walmart AMP on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 16) at 10 a.m. and start at $35.

Bridges’ first album, “Coming Home,” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 when it was released in 2015. He received two Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Album, and “Coming Home” went on to be certified gold (more than 500,000 records sold). The album has been streamed more than 350 million times.

The tour promotes his latest album, “Good Thing,” which is described on the Walmart AMP site as “firmly rooted in the modern world, with nods to R&B’s storied and varied history.”

The AMP also announced upcoming concerts by Santana and Alan Jackson on Monday.