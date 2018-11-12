× Man Injured In Nov. 3 Accident Dies; Bentonville Man Charged With Negligent Homicide

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man was charged with negligent homicide after a man injured in the accident died two days later.

Michael Authur Porath, 21, of Bentonville was charged with negligent homicide, first-offense driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license and inadequate insurance. He was being held in the Benton County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

The negligent homicide charge came after Bradley Douglas, 46, of Rogers died two days after the accident, said Sgt. Gene Page of the Bentonville Police.

According to Page, at 1:27 a.m. on Nov. 3, police were called to a two-vehicle accident near 2801 SE 14th Street. Porath was traveling west on Southeast 14th Street and collided with a vehicle driven by Douglas.

Douglas’ vehicle was cut in half and Douglas was ejected, Page said. Porath and Douglas were both transported to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville.