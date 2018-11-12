× Santana Coming To The Walmart AMP In April; Tickets Go On Sale This Month

ROGERS (KFSM) — Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is coming to the Walmart AMP.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winner will be at the AMP in Rogers on April 28. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 30 at the AMP box office as well as the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville. The sale starts at 10 a.m.

Santana has won 10 Grammys and been nominated 14 times. His Grammy wins include “Smooth,” his collaboration with Matchbox Twenty front-man Rob Thomas. Santana’s album “Supernatural” won Album of the Year and Best Rock Album that same year.

