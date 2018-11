NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Monday (Nov. 12) brought Northwest Arkansas its first snowfall of the season. Here are a few photos and videos from our 5NEWS viewers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alan Anderson and Brian Thomas of The First Tee NWA have a little fun on the green amid the white. We hope they're using colored golf balls!

You can send your snow photos to ipix@kfsm.com.