Springdale Police Begin Amnesty Week For Qualifying Warrants

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Warrant Amnesty Week begins today (Nov. 12) for those holding warrants out of the Springdale Police Department.

Springdale Police, in cooperation with the Springdale District Court, is offering a warrant amnesty period starting today and running through Friday (Nov. 16), police said in a Facebook post. From 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, those with non-violent misdemeanor warrants from the Springdale District Court can turn themselves in to Springdale Police, and they will be booked and released without having to post bond.

Amnesty Week does not eliminate the criminal charge, police said. It allows the person to take care of the warrant and be issued a new court date.

In lieu of bond, police are asking that those turning themselves in bring a non-perishable food item for donation. At the end of the week, the food will be donated to local homeless outreach programs.

Warrant-holders can turn themselves in at the Springdale Police Department located at 201 Spring Street downtown, or they can call (479) 751-4542 for more information.