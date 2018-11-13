Arctic Arkansas Part 3 – Winter Weather Travel In Arkansas

Meteorologist Matt Standridge highlights why traveling in winter storms is so difficult, especially in Arkansas. In addition, he talks to the Arkansas Department of Transportation about how they are preparing for the upcoming cold season.
