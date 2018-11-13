× Bond Revoked For Former Waldron Principal Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student

WALDRON (KFSM) — A former assistant principal for the Waldron School District accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy had her bond revoked Tuesday (Nov. 13) for continued contact with the student.

Waldron police said Jessica Williams, 37, was arrested for violating her release conditions, which stemmed from an August arrest on five counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

Williams was being held Tuesday at the Scott County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A tip and an anonymous letter sent to the Waldron Public Schools Central Office set off an investigation in August, according to police.

The letter and tip claimed a female Waldron school administrator was having an ongoing sexual relationship with the teenage student.

Investigators and the school resource officer interviewed the male student, who admitted he’d been having a sexual relationship with Williams since early in the summer, police said.

He also said they had exchanged “inappropriate” photos on several occasions.

Investigators later interviewed Williams, who also admitted to having sexual contact with the student on several occasions, police said.