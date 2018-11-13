Bowers Powers Past Injury To Bring Fayetteville Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - While most children don’t even think twice about what their future looks like - Darius Bowers had his sights set on one goal.

"I've always dreamed of being a Fayetteville Bulldog and coming out here and playing on Friday nights," he remembered. "My brother, he played here, and I'm just glad to follow in his footsteps."

But the first snap as a quarterback in the purple and white didn’t go as he had always planned.

"Actually my first play I fumbled," he chuckled.

That’s one of the few blemishes on his resume.

During his junior campaign - Bowers completed 255 of 405 passes for nearly 3400 yards and 34 touchdowns.

"He's a leader of this team. Maybe not the vocal leader, but he's a leader by action," said wide receiver Connor Flannigan. "Everybody looks up to him.”

"His work ethic, his character, his integrity, just what he stands for," head coach Billy Dawson said of his standout qualities. "He is what he is. Nothing's gonna change that and nobody's gonna change that.”

The senior gunslinger was en route to have another impressive year, but in just the third game of the season, things changed in just a moment.

"I got hurt actually last game I played Bryant," Bowers mentioned. "I was out for three games and it was a tough road to recovery but I'm glad to be back."

"It hurt me to see him hurt because we're so close," Flannigan said. "But I know that he's gong to come back stronger and he's proven that."

Since returning - Bowers looks like he never left, and is rounding out his whole career in what can only be described in one word.

"Outstanding. I don't know how it could be any better other than getting a state championship for himself," Coach Dawson concluded. "He's done everything we've asked him to do. He's a great student. He's the epitome of what a Fayetteville High School Bulldog football player is. I'm proud of him."