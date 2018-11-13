× Chick-fil-A Announces Nationwide Delivery Service, Available In NWA

ATLANTA (FOX8) — You can now get Chick-fil-A without having to leave the comfort of your home.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain announced Tuesday it is offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants nationwide as part of a partnership with DoorDash.

Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwiches (one per customer in participating cities) from now until Nov. 20 when placing an order through DoorDash.

The giveaway is exclusively available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using the promo code “CFADELIVERY.” The giveaway will be open daily after 10:30 a.m.

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants will deliver everything on the restaurant’s menu via DoorDash.

Chick-fil-A has been testing delivery with DoorDash since 2017 in select markets.