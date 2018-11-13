How You Can Help Victims Of The CA Wildfires

(KTLA) — As wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, thousands remain evacuated. Many don’t know if they have a home to return to when they are safe to return to their communities.

Officials and some organizations have urged the public to avoid bringing food, clothing and other items to shelters and consider making monetary donations instead.

Here’s how to help those affected by the destructive blazes.

Donations

Help Animals Affected by Fires

The Humane Society of Ventura County: The humane society is accepting animals that are evacuating from the fires are looking for donations. Those looking to help can also buy items through the organization’s Amazon Wish List.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation: The foundation is also housing evacuated animals and is accepting donations.

L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control is asking for people to adopt pets from local shelters during the fires.

The Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is working with local shelters to help clear space for animals evacuated in the fires. They are asking for help in adopting pets and are waiving adoption fees.

Volunteer

American Red Cross: Residents can also volunteer with the Red Cross during disasters.

City of Los Angeles: The city was looking for volunteers to help. Those looking to donate or volunteer can head to go to the City Council District 3 donations center at 19040 Vanowen St., in Reseda, which is open until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Indeed, the very kindest, most heart-felt ❤️ gift of all! Here’s what @LAFD needs related to the #WoolseyFire and what we don’t:https://t.co/Nve5Dlib38 https://t.co/kH15CjMIl2 — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) November 12, 2018