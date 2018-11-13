× Missouri Man Arrested After Possible Stabbing In Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Missouri man for possibly stabbing another man in Siloam Springs.

Anthony Michael Ford, 28, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested Tuesday (Nov. 13) in connection with second-degree battery — a Class B felony.

Siloam Springs police were called about 9 a.m. to a home on West Twin Springs Street for a possible stabbing, according to Capt. Derek Spicer.

Police found the alleged victim had already driven himself to the hospital. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available, but police believe his injuries are non-life-threatening, Spicer said.

Police believe the incident was isolated between the two men and that they knew each other, Spicer said.

Ford was being held Tuesday at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Jan. 7, 2019, in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.