× NFL Pulls Game From Mexico Due To Field Conditions

The much anticipated matchup between the Chiefs and Rams will no longer be played in Mexico City. Due to concerns over the field conditions, the NFL announced it has moved Monday night’s game to Los Angeles.

“The decision is based on the determination — in consultation with the NFLPA and following a meeting and field inspection this afternoon by NFL and club field experts as well as local and independent outside experts — that the playing field at Estadio Azteca does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency and will not meet those standards by next Monday,” the league wrote in a statement.

Both the Rams and Chiefs are in first place in their respective divisions and are among the favorites to reach Super Bowl 53.

“We have worked extensively with our partners at Estadio Azteca for months in preparation for this game,” NFL Executive Vice President of International Mark Waller said in a statement. “Until very recently, we had no major concerns. But, the combination of a difficult rainy season and a heavy multi-event calendar of events at the stadium, have resulted in significant damage to the field that presents unnecessary risks to player safety and makes it unsuitable to host an NFL game. As a result, we have determined that moving the game is the right decision, and one that we needed to announce now in order to allow our teams and fans to make alternate arrangements.”