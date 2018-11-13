× Northwest Health Offering Free Diabetes Screenings, Seminars Starting Today

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Northwest Health is offering free diabetes screenings today (Nov. 13) as part of Diabetes Awareness Month, as well as two free seminars later this week.

The free seminars on diabetes will take place on Thursday (Nov. 15). One will be in English, the other in Spanish.

Today’s screenings will include a blood-glucose check (by finger stick) and a diabetes risk assessment. They will take place at six urgent care centers:

From 8-10 am

Northwest Health Urgent Care – Eastside

2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100, Springdale, AR 72764

3409 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762

3409 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762

From 11 am-1 pm

Northwest Health Urgent Care – Siloam Springs

3721 E. U.S. 412 Hwy., Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR

1102 NW Lowes Ave., Suite 2, Bentonville, AR 72712

1102 NW Lowes Ave., Suite 2, Bentonville, AR 72712

From 4:30-6:30 pm

Northwest Health Urgent Care – Pinnacle

2000 S. 42nd St., Suite 100, Rogers, AR 72704

3399 W. Black Forest Drive, Suite 2, Fayetteville, AR 72704

3399 W. Black Forest Drive, Suite 2, Fayetteville, AR 72704

Dr. Gregory Spears will be featured in the two free seminars on Thursday. The first will be at noon in English at Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville in Classroom A. The second will be in Spanish at 6 p.m. at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale in Tower II Large Conference Room.

Those interested in attending the seminars can register at (479) 757-LIFE (5433) or by emailing CommunityRelations@nw-health.com. Dr. Spears will provide information on diabetes management and prevention.