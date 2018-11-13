Pea Ridge Police Chief Resigning In December

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Pea Ridge Police Chief Ryan Walker will resign Dec. 1 from the department, according to the letter submitted to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Walker said in the letter there “was no certain incident or decision that was made that lead me to this decision other than pursuing other opportunities to better my family.”

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Walker was suspended for three days over his conduct, but Walker told a 5NEWS reporter that wasn’t true.

A police department spokesman referred questions to the mayor’s office. Crabtree didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

Walker had served at the department for more than 12 years. He also worked 15 years for the Pea Ridge Fire Department.