Suspects Sought In Breaking And Entering Of Prairie Creek, Avoca Stores

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into stores in Avoca and Prairie Creek.

The first incident took place at Talulah’s Outfitters & Deli on Arkansas 12 East near Prairie Creek. Surveillance video shows a person in a parka with a hood apparently stumbling through the front door near the end of an aisle. the person also appears to be wearing dark jeans and tennis shoes.

The second break-in occurred at the Avoca Dollar General store. A suspect is caught ducking behind a back counter in the store. The suspect appears to be wearing a red jacket and red ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Bartley with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 271-1008 ext. 3645 or Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Those calling the Crime Stoppers number may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.