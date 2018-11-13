× Third Flu Death Of 2018 Reported In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A third Arkansan has died from the flu this year, according to a state Department of Health (ADH) spokeswoman.

The person was in the 65 and older age group, the spokeswoman said.

The department’s weekly flu report noted that the state has reported “sporadic” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for geographic spread and a “minimal” level of intensity.

ADH has received more than 700 positive flu tests since Sept. 30 in 28 counties. A majority of those cases have come from Pulaski, Sebastian, Independence, White, Benton, Craighead, Franklin, Faulkner, Scott, Chicot, Saline, Lincoln and Washington counties.

No flu outbreaks have been reported in nursing home or other facilities this season, according to the report.