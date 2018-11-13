× Winter Is Coming Next Spring: Final Season Debut For HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Announced

Winter is finally coming for fans of HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones.”

The much-anticipated final season of the series will debut in April 2019, HBO announced in a series of tweets and a teaser trailer on Tuesday.

The series is based on a set of novels by George R. R. Martin and has exploded in popularity over its previous seven seasons. The final season of the series will be comprised of six episodes, with several reports calling them among the most expensive. HBO is said to have spent $15 million on each episode.

The episodes are also expected to be longer than the usual 60 minutes for a drama, running 80-90 minutes each.

HBO is also said to be considering spin-off possibilities, including a prequel spinoff series.