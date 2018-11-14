Meteorologist Sabrina Bates highlights common winter weather folklore, specifically persimmon seeds. She also features a local middle school who opened persimmon seeds and made their own winter weather prediction.
Arctic Arkansas Part 4 – Local Winter Weather Folklore
