Centerton Battalion Chief Arrested On Rape Charge

CENTERTON (KFSM) — A battalion chief with the Centerton Fire Department has been arrested on a charge of rape.

Jordan Dallas Thompson, 34, was arrested on Tuesday on a single felony count of rape, according to Benton County Detention Center records.

Capt. Cooper Bush with the Centerton Fire Department confirmed that Thompson was a battalion chief there and was the same person as in the Benton County jail. He said Thompson was still employed at this time.

