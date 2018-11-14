× Fayetteville Police Searching For ‘Artist’ Who Vandalized Local McDonald’s

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Police are searching for a man they say vandalized of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police posted an image of the man, who they say drew “some of his own ‘art’ on the walls and other wall art” at a local McDonald’s. The post didn’t specify which McDonald’s was vandalized.

Police said the vandalism resulted in about $2,500 damage to the restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dicus at (479) 587-3520 or the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those calling the Crime Stoppers line may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.