Malvern Man Arrested In Springdale Murder Investigation

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Malvern man is facing a capital murder charge for allegedly stabbing a Springdale man to death last May.

Zachary Nicholas Ryan Harlan, 34, was arrested Tuesday (Nov. 13) in connection with capital murder, aggravated robbery, and theft of property — all felonies.

Springdale police found Stephen March, 55, deceased inside his home on Moulton Lane on May 14.

Police went to check on him after he failed to show up for work, said Capt. Derek Hudson, Springdale police spokesman.

March, 55, was found dead inside from blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Harlan was being held Wednesday (Nov. 14) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Capital murder and aggravated robbery are Class Y felonies in Arkansas. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison.