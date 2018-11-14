National Commander Of American Legion Stops By Fort Smith Post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A River Valley American Legion Post had a unique visitor on Wednesday (Nov. 14). The National Commander of American Legion made a stop in Fort Smith at Post 31 on Midland Avenue.

Brett Reistad's is touring post across the nation for an exceptional celebration.

"It will be about our centennial. We're celebrating 100 years of our organization, and a lot of history behind us, and I'm looking forward to speaking to them about that. Also, talking about the future of our organization, and what will be our next 100 years," Reistad told 5NEWS.

Reistad also took a tour of downtown Fort Smith and the site of the new Marshall's Museum, before heading out for a trip through Fort Chaffee.