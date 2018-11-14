× Springdale’s Davis Highlights Arkansas Women’s Signing Class

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)–Mike Neighbors is a Greenwood native and has coached high school basketball in the area. After becoming head coach of Razorback women’s basketball, Neighbors made it a goal to keep the best in-state talent and took a big step in that direction on Wednesday.

Marquesha Davis, a 6-0 senior from Springdale High School signed her national letter of intent to play basketball for her home state Hogs.

Davis, along with four other signees give Arkansas the No. 15 class in the country according to All Star Girls Report. Using the same list, the Razorbacks’ class rank fourth in the SEC behind No. 4 South Carolina, No. 6 Tennessee & No. 11 Mississippi State.

"It kind of means a lot, seeing everybody support me," said Davis. "I really looking forward to playing for Coach Neighbors."

"It's such a special day. It's great for our school and our program," Springdale coach Heather Hunsucker said. "But it's also special for the person that Marquesha is and to see what her future holds for her at the University."

As a junior, Davis eclipsed the 1,000 point career mark and had a banner year, averaging 21 points and over 10 rebounds per game. Davis shot 45% from the field and added three steals per contest. Each season has ended in the 7A quarterfinals with a loss to North Little Rock, following a first round win.

Davis chose Arkansas over other offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Houston.

Marquesha Davis Points/Game Rebounds/Game Steals/Game Sophomore (2016-17) 15 8.7 2.6 Junior (2017-18) 21 10.2 3

Arkansas signed seven players in this class. Here are their bios as sent out by Arkansas Sports Information:

Makayla Daniels

Daniels comes to Fayetteville from Frederick High School in Frederick, Maryland. The 5-8 point guard is the all-time leading scorer (boy or girl) for the Cadets and earned Maryland Basketball Coaches Association All-State First-Team honors as a junior. Daniels paced the Cadets to the Class 3A state titles as a sophomore and junior going 26-2 last season. Daniels scored 47 points in the championship game as a sophomore and dropped in 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the final game in 2018.

Daniels is finishing her high school basketball career under the leadership of Ashley Bush at Frederick High School. She finished her club career this summer with club coach Joe McAleer.

Destinee Oberg

Burnsville, Minnesota, native Oberg returns to the court as a senior after a year away due to an injury. Despite missing a season, Prospects Nation rates Oberg a 4.5-star prospect, the No. 6 post player and No. 38 overall recruit in the nation for the 2019 class. As a sophomore, Oberg and the Academy of Holy Angels played to a third-place finish at the state tournament. She averaged 16.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game that season.

Oberg is finishing her high school basketball career under the leadership of Quentin Johnson at Bloomington Kennedy High School. She finished her club career this summer with club coaches Jamal Guy, W.H. Nelson and Tracy Martin.

Ginger Reece

Reece is considered a versatile perimeter prospect with a quick first step at Eisenhower High School in Lawton, Oklahoma. Rated the No. 59 prospect in the nation when she committed, Reece was an honorable mention all-district selection as a sophomore and a second-team pick as a junior. She has guided the Eagles to back-to-back state tournament appearances and averaged 14 points per game last season.

Reece is finishing her high school basketball career under the leadership of Danny Wall at Eisenhower High School. She finished her club career this summer with club coaches Earl Allen and Robert Foreman.

Amber Ramirez

Ramirez transferred to Arkansas after two seasons at TCU. She will redshirt the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules. At TCU, Ramirez was third on the team with 10.4 points per game and she led the team from distance. She scored in double figures in 18 games as a sophomore and broke the TCU and Big 12 single game records with 11 made 3-point shots last season. The five-star McDonald’s All-American won two medals with USA Basketball in the summer of 2016 and gold with the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. Ramirez was the No. 10-ranked prospect as a senior in high school and had a 4.5-star rating.

Ramirez played high school basketball under the leadership of Christina Camacho at Wagner High School. She finished her club career with coach Ray Caldwell.