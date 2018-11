Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong area of low pressure continues to track across Arkansas with wrap around snowfall making it into our area.

Snow showers have been greatest the farther east you go and no major accumulation is expected.

More significant and widespread accumulation will occur later tonight in Central and Northeast Arkansas.

Thankfully, warmer weather is expected for Thursday and Friday with highs climbing back into the 60s. The normal high for this time of year is around 64.

-Garrett