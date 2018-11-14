Two Dead, 44 Injured After Tour Bus Overturns On Slick Highway Near Memphis

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Two people are dead and 44 injured after a tour bus headed from Huntsville, Alabama to Tunica, Mississippi overturned in icy conditions on Interstate 269 in DeSoto County.

The crash happened at 12:35 Wednesday on southbound I-269 at U.S. 78. DeSoto County authorities said there were 46 people were on the bus.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

I-269 remained closed in both directions at U.S. 78 as of 4 p.m.

The name of the charter bus company is Teague VIP Express, located in Anniston, Alabama. Federal records show no crashes listed for the company in the past 24 months and a Satisfactory safety rating.

The company posted a message to its social media account saying, “Our hearts and prayers go out to victims of this tragedy. Please keep everyone involved and families in your prayers.”

Baptist Hospital confirmed that 19 patients from the wreck were sent to their DeSoto facility. Three of them were listed in serious condition, while the condition was undetermined for 16, a hospital spokesperson said.

Another seven patients were sent to Baptist Collierville. Their conditions were not released.