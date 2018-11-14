Video Shows Assembly Of God In Booneville Ablaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) — A Booneville church caught fire Wednesday (Nov. 14) morning, but officials weren't aware of any injuries, according to the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

Booneville firefighters and volunteer firefighters responded to the fire at Southside Assembly of God, officials said. The church is located at 690 S. Broadway Avenue.

Jamie Crawford lives across the street from the church, which she said is also used as a meeting place for Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous groups in the community. She filmed the fire as smoke and flames billowed from the brick church.

"Firefighters are hard at work to put her out, but there's not going to be anything left," she says in the video, the emotion in her voice.

Crawford said the fire started about 10 a.m.

Photos and video courtesy of Jamie Crawford.