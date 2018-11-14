Watch: Arkansas Firefighters Spring Into Action To Save Choking Infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEARCY, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Searcy Central Fire Station has released dramatic surveillance footage of firefighters using immediate life-saving tactics to save a woman's baby who wasn't breathing.

You can see the woman run down the street to the fire department holding her choking baby in the video.

Firefighters quickly sprung into action. One firefighter took the baby from the woman and started CPR.

As more firefighters arrived with equipment, the infant began breathing again. The group then took the baby inside to check its vitals.

The Searcy Fire Department posted the video to their Facebook page. "We are proud of our firefighters not only in this situation but for what they do each and every day," they said in the post.