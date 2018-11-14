× West Fork Man Gets Six Years For Fatal Hit-And-Run

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A West Fork man was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a Fayetteville woman in a hit-and-run crash in June 2017.

Tristen Fernandez, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday (Nov. 14) in Washington County Circuit Court to negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an injury accident — both felonies.

Fernandez was westbound about 4:38 p.m. on Wedington Drive when struck a curb and hit Yessi Beatrix Rauda Paredes, who was walking on the sidewalk, according to Fayetteville police.

Paredes, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fernandez ran off but was found near Patrick Street and Plum Tree Drive, where he told police he thought he’d hit a deer.

Police said Fernandez failed a drug recognition test.