× ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Man Subject Of Border-Area Manhunt

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A man police are calling “armed and dangerous” is on the run near the Arkansas/Missouri border.

Bella Vista Police and McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Jeremy Treat, who they say led police on a chase that ended in a wreck, then fled on foot.

Police say Treat was driving a gold Volkswagen Jetta that was found wrecked after the chase. Police believe Treat fled on foot and could still be in the area.

Officers have not said what prompted the chase or how far it went before Treat wrecked.

Treat is described as a white male in his mid-20s.

Treat is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.