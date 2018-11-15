× CMA Awards 2018: Stapleton’s ‘Broken Halos,’ Underwood’s Baby Gender Reveal

(CNN) — It was a night of big wins and big announcements at Wednesday night’s CMAs.

The 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards were held Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chris Stapleton won big, taking home two awards for his song “Broken Halos,” which took home both Single of the Year and Song of the Year. Stapleton also won Male Vocalist of the Year, but lost out on Entertainer of the Year to Keith Urban.

Kacey Musgraves won Album of the Year for her album “Golden Hour.” Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Underwood also made a big announcement at the ceremony, revealing the gender of her baby. She had announced in August that she and husband Mike Fisher were expecting their second child. They have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

The expectant country singer kicked off her opening musical monologue at the CMAs with the gender reveal.

“Remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?” co-host Brad Paisley said.

To which Underwood said, “I mean, who could ever forget #Bradblewit?”

“Tonight we’re going to reveal something even more exciting,” Paisley said with a grin. “Who the father is … Mike [Fisher] we’re all rooting for you buddy. What’s your gut feeling? Seriously, Carrie give me a little baby hint. Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha? Tim or Faith? George or Tammy? Waylon or Willie?”

Underwood finally conceded and said, “Oh my gosh, Willie! It’s a Willie!”

The following is a list of this year’s nominees and winners.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban *WINNER

Album of the Year

“From A Room: Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves *WINNER

“Graffiti U,” Keith Urban

“Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett

“The Mountain,” Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton *WINNER

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year (awarded to the songwriter(s)

“Body Like a Back Road,” recorded by Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos,” recorded by Chris Stapleton *WINNER

“Drowns the Whiskey,” recorded by Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Drunk Girl,” recorded by Chris Janson

“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood *WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs *WINNER

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett *WINNER

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney *WINNER

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, dobro

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Dann Huff, guitar

Mac McAnally, guitar *WINNER

Derek Wells, guitar